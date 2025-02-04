5 People Shot At a School in Central Sweden

In a shocking turn of events, at least five people have been shot at a school in Örebro, central Sweden, according to local police. Authorities have described the situation as an "ongoing" operation following a "suspected serious crime of violence" at the educational institution.

Swedish police issued a statement on Tuesday urging the public to stay away from the area and remain indoors due to the severity of the incident. Details on the number of injuries are still emerging, as the full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

In response to the shooting, students from schools adjacent to the site are being evacuated for their safety. The police emphasized the continuing threat, stating, "The danger is not over," and issued a strong directive for the public to "continue to stay away" from the vicinity of the school.