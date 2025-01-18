-6° Celsius Forces Trump's Inauguration Indoors. Swearing-In To Take Place At The Rotunda

Washington: Sub-freezing temperatures predicted for Monday in Washington have led President-elect Donald Trump to take the oath of office inside the Capitol Rotunda, meaning most visitors will miss witnessing the event in person. This marks the first time in 40 years that a presidential inauguration will not take place on the Capitol steps. To accommodate attendees, arrangements are being made for them to watch the ceremony at the city's pro basketball and hockey arena.

How cold is it going to get on Monday?

The National Weather Service is predicting that the temperature will be around 22 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-6 Celsius) at noon Eastern time, when Trump becomes president. That would be the coldest since Reagan’s second inauguration saw temperatures plunge to 7 degrees (minus-14 Celsius).

“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.”

In 2009, it was 28 degrees (minus-2 Celsius) for President Barack Obama’s swearing-in. Biden was sworn in four years ago in a relatively balmy 42 degrees (5.5 Celsius).

A few Democrats poked fun at Trump’s decision. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate in the Democrats’ losing 2024 campaign, posted a photo of himself standing in a snowstorm with the caption, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.”

Monday’s forecast temperature is about the same as it was in Washington 64 years ago, when John F. Kennedy took the oath in a 22-degree chill, and after crews worked overnight clearing eight inches of fresh snow from the parade route. Kennedy delivered his speech from the Capitol’s east steps without a topcoat, his frosty breath visible as he spoke.

A half-century earlier, William Howard Taft held his 1909 inauguration indoors after 10 inches of snow fell. That’s when the inauguration was still held on March 4, not Jan. 20.

How many members of the public can attend the inauguration inside?

In his social media post about the weather-related change, Trump said that “various Dignitaries and Guests” would be taken into the Rotunda for the ceremony, although it's unclear how many people that meant, or whom.

According to a notice from the U.S. House's sergeant at arms sent to congressional offices, the vast majority of the seats that had been planned for an outdoor ceremony will be excluded and those tickets will become “commemorative.” Organizers are still deciding whether they can admit people who have tickets in sections 3 and 4, which would have been right in front of the stage outdoors.

According to Trump's post, Capital One Arena — where the incoming president is holding a Sunday afternoon rally that remains on — will be open again on Monday for “LIVE viewing of this Historic event.” No information is available yet on how to sign up for a seat inside the arena on Monday.