6 Killed, Six Injured in Fire at Restaurant in Czech Republic

Prague: A fire broke out in the U Kojota restaurant in Most, a city located about 100 kilometers north of Prague, killing six people and leaving six others with serious injuries, officials said Sunday.

The fire started before midnight on Saturday while the restaurant was still open. Firefighters and police believe the likely cause of the fire was a gas heater that overturned.

It took more than 60 firefighters until 1 a.m. to get the fire under control. The injured were treated in hospitals in Most and nearby cities. An investigation was underway.

Social media users have shared videos, claiming they are from the accident.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, who visited the site Sunday morning, said some 30 people were evacuated from the restaurant and a nearby apartment house.

Most Mayor Marek Hrvol said it was the worst such tragedy in the city’s recent history.