Published 21:46 IST, December 21st 2024

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Port-Vila, Vanuatu

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Port-Vila, the capital of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Earthquake in near Port Vila | Image: X

Port Vila: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Port-Vila, the capital of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Updated 23:35 IST, December 21st 2024

