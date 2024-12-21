Published 21:46 IST, December 21st 2024
6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Port-Vila, Vanuatu
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Port-Vila, the capital of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.
Earthquake in near Port Vila | Image: X
Port Vila: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Port-Vila, the capital of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Updated 23:35 IST, December 21st 2024