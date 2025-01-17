Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 76 Extremists Killed During Week-Long Operation in Borno State: Nigerian Army

Published 06:06 IST, January 17th 2025

76 Extremists Killed During Week-Long Operation in Borno State: Nigerian Army

The announcement by Nigeria's military comes days after suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 40 farmers in another part of Borno State.

76 Extremists Killed During Week-Long Operation in Borno State: Nigerian Army (Image for representation) | Image: APF

Abuja: Nigerian troops killed 76 Islamic militants in the country's northeast during operations conducted in various parts of Borno state, the military said Thursday.

The operations took place between January 7 and January 13, Nigerian army spokesperson Edward Buba said during a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria's capital. He added that the military also arrested 72 suspects and rescued eight hostages kidnapped by the militants.

Buba did not provide details about the extremists' affiliation but the area of operations has long been plagued by attacks from the Boko Haram group and its breakaway faction that is loyal to the Islamic State group.

The army spokesperson also did not specify if any members of the Nigerian military were killed during the operations.

The announcement by Nigeria's military comes days after suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 40 farmers in another part of Borno State.

Boko Haram, Nigeria's homegrown jihadis, took up arms in 2009 to fight Western education and impose their radical version of Islamic law. The conflict, now Africa's longest struggle with militancy, has spilled into Nigeria's northern neighbours.

Some 35,000 civilians have been killed and more than 2 million have been displaced in the northeastern region, according to the UN.

The 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in the village of Chibok in Borno state — the epicentre of the conflict — captured the attention of the world.

Nigeria's military has also killed 64 extremists, arrested 69 suspects and rescued 62 hostages during other operations in the country's northwest, Buba said Thursday.

Kidnappings have become a common occurrence in Nigeria's northeast, where dozens of armed groups exploit the region's limited security presence to carry out attacks on villages and along major roads. Many victims are only released after the payment of ransoms that sometimes run into the thousands of dollars.

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Updated 06:06 IST, January 17th 2025

Recommended

Lotus Emira, Emeya Launched in India: Price, Features, and More
Automobile
Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Score 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating
Automobile
Doctor Found Dead At His Residence in Delhi, 1 Suspect Detained
India News
Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Live Streaming: How To Watch Copa Del Rey Live
SportFit
Saif Stabbing Mystery: Actor Shifted To ICU, Kareena Requests Privacy
Entertainment News
Norwich signs Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague
SportFit
Despite Attack On Saif, Emergency And Azaad Makers Host Screening
Entertainment News
Coldplay In India: Chris Martin-Dakota Johnson Arrive In Mumbai
Entertainment News
Mumbai Police Constitute 20 Teams To Nab Saif Ali Khan's Attacker
India News
BCCI Issues Mandatory And Strict Guidelines For Indian Players
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: