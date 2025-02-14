‘A Delight To Meet…’: PM Modi Discusses Space, Mobility And Innovation With Elon Musk In Washington DC

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having a busy day at Blair House in Washington DC on Thursday, meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz followed by a meeting with Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. After meeting with Musk and Waltz, PM Modi took to social media to express his delight, saying that the discussions on a wide range of subjects were fruitful.

After meeting the Head of the DOGE, Elon Musk, PM Modi, in a post on X, wrote, “Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC."

"We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India's efforts towards reform and furthering 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’," he stated.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the discussions focused on deepening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with an emphasis on strategic technologies, defence industrial cooperation, and civil nuclear energy.

PM Modi also tweeted about his meeting with Waltz, saying, "Had a fruitful meeting with NSA Michael Waltz. He has always been a great friend of India. Defence, technology and security are important aspects of India-USA ties and we had a wonderful discussion around these issues. There is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more."