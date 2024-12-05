'Ability to journey to the stars'... Trump Appoints Jerad Isaacman As NASA's Administrator - Profile

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Jared Isaacman as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Trump took to X announcing the appointment via a post

What Did Trump Say?

“I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration.” Trump wrote on X.

"Over the past 25 years, as the Founder and CEO of Shift4, Jared has demonstrated exceptional leadership, building a trailblazing global financial technology company. He also co-founded and served as CEO of Draken International, a defense aerospace company, for over a decade, supporting the U.S. Department of Defense, and our Allies. Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era. Congratulations to Jared, his wife Monica, and their children, Mila and Liv!" Trump added.



Jared Isaacman: Humble Reply To Trump's Tweet

Isaacman expressed gratitude as he accepted the position of NASA's administrator.

"I am honored to receive President Trump’s @realDonaldTrump nomination to serve as the next Administrator of NASA. Having been fortunate to see our amazing planet from space, I am passionate about America leading the most incredible adventure in human history.

On my last mission to space, my crew and I traveled farther from Earth than anyone in over half a century. I can confidently say this second space age has only just begun. Space holds unparalleled potential for breakthroughs in manufacturing, biotechnology, mining, and perhaps even pathways to new sources of energy. There will inevitably be a thriving space economy—one that will create opportunities for countless people to live and work in space. At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilization."

"I was born after the Moon landings; my children were born after the final space shuttle launch. With the support of President Trump, I can promise you this: We will never again lose our ability to journey to the stars and never settle for second place. We will inspire children, yours and mine, to look up and dream of what is possible. Americans will walk on the Moon and Mars and in doing so, we will make life better here on Earth. It is the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role and to work alongside NASA’s extraordinary team to realize our shared dreams of exploration and discovery. Grateful to serve, Jared", Isaacman further wrote

Who Is Jared Isaacman?

Jared Isaacman was born on February 11, 1983, in New Jersey to Donald and Sandra Isaacman, as the youngest of four siblings. He attended college Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Worldwide Campus, from where he graduated with a bachelor's in Professional Aeronautics. is an American Entrepreneur, pilot, philanthropist, and commercial astronaut.

In 1999, he founded United Bank Card, a retail processing company, later renamed to Shift4 Payments. In 2012, he co-founded Draken International, which operates the world's largest fleets of privately owned fighter jets. He is also a flight-qualified pilot in multiple military jet aircraft. He has performed airshows with Black Diamond Jet Team, a company he co-founded in 2010. In 2009, he set a world record for circumnavigating the globe in a jet.