  • 'Abuse, Miscarriage of Justice': Trump as Biden Pardons Son Hunter in Gun, Tax Fraud Charges

Published 08:40 IST, December 2nd 2024

'Abuse, Miscarriage of Justice': Trump as Biden Pardons Son Hunter in Gun, Tax Fraud Charges

Trump said, "Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"

Reported by: Digital Desk
'Abuse, Miscarriage of Justice': Trump as Biden Pardons Son Hunter in Gun, Tax Fraud Charges | Image: Agencies

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump reacted to the news of Hunter Biden's presidential pardon, slamming the decision and calling it "an abuse and miscarriage of Justice."

In a short post on his social media platform TruthSocial, Trump said, "Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!"

This comes as outgoing President Joe Biden on Sunday issued a pardon for Hunter Biden after he was convicted on federal charges.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently," Biden said in a statement.

"The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases," he added. 

Updated 08:45 IST, December 2nd 2024

Joe Biden Donald Trump

