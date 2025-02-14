Acting Manhattan US Attorney Resigns After DOJ Orders Dropping Of Mayor Eric Adams' Case

New York: Acting Manhattan US Attorney Danielle Sassoon on Thursday stepped down after the Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered her office to drop the criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Reportedly, Sassoon’s resignation came days after Emil Bove, the DOJ's second-in-command, directed Sassoon to dismiss the corruption case against Adams.

According to the reports by local media, the case involved allegations that Adams accepted illegal campaign contributions and lavish travel perks worth over $100,000 while serving as Brooklyn Borough president.

The DOJ's order to drop the case was seen as an extraordinary intervention, with Bove citing the need to allow Adams to focus on his mayoral duties, particularly in supporting the Trump administration's law-and-order priorities.

Adams' attorney, Alex Spiro, welcomed the DOJ's decision, saying it vindicated the mayor's claim of innocence. "Now, thankfully, the mayor and New York can put this unfortunate and misguided prosecution behind them," Spiro said.