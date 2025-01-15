After Indian-Origin Anita Anand, Another Liberal Minister Francois Champagne Drops Off From Canadian Prime Minister Race

Ottawa: Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry said that he will not be seeking the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada in the upcoming race.

He described the decision as difficult and expressed gratitude to Canadians, colleagues, and organisers across the country.

Sharing a post on X, he said, “I won't be seeking the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada in the upcoming race.”

"A difficult decision but one I take with Canada at heart. Thanks to Canadians, colleagues and organizers from across the country who share the vision of a proud, ambitious and prosperous Canada," the post added.

Earlier, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced her decision not to run for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada, citing the need to focus on addressing international challenges, including economic pressures and tariff threats from the President-elect of the US, Donald Trump.

Champagne's announcement follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's declaration that he would resign as leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post. He also said that the Canadian Parliament would be prorogued or suspended until March 24.

Trudeau had said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new Prime Ministerial candidate.

"I intend to resign as party leader and as Prime Minister after the party chooses next leader. If I have to fight internal battles I can't be a good candidate. I have asked the liberal part president to search for a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister," he had said.

Trudeau's resignation came after a prolonged period of parliamentary paralysis. He also advised the Governor General to prorogue the House until March 24, paving the way for a new session of Parliament.