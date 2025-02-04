After WHO, Donald Trump Set to Withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council

Washington: President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order on Tuesday withdrawing the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council and prohibiting future funding for the U.N. relief agency for Gaza.

The U.S. has long accused the council of bias against Israel and of giving cover to governments with human rights abuses. It comes after the Biden administration paused funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, known as UNRWA, following reports that staffers were involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

UNRWA is the main agency providing aid for Gaza’s population amid the humanitarian disaster caused by Israel’s offensive in the area after the Oct. 7 attack. But the U.N. fired several staffers last summer after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the attack.

Israel has already ordered UNRWA to vacate all premises in occupied East Jerusalem and cease operations in them by January 30 this year.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that separated the US from WHO. "World Health ripped us off; everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump said.

