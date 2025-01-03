Algerian Social Media Influencer Arrested in France Accused for Inciting Attacks

Paris: French police detained an Algerian social media influencer on Friday, accused of urging his followers to carry out attacks in France, according to Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau.

The arrest in the Brittany port city of Brest, on France's western coast, comes as the country prepares to mark the 10th anniversary of the deadly January 2015 attacks in Paris. These attacks targeted the satirical Charlie Hebdo newspaper and a kosher supermarket.

On January 7, 2015, two French-born al-Qaida extremists stormed Charlie Hebdo's newsroom, killing 12 people, including the chief editor, cartoonists, and a policeman. Over the next two days, an associate, invoking the Islamic State group, shot a policewoman and then attacked the supermarket in eastern Paris, killing four hostages. All three gunmen were killed in shootouts with police.

In a post on X, Retailleau said the Algerian influencer arrested in Brest used the pseudonym “Zazouyoussef” and “called on his community to commit attacks in France".

The suspect “will have to answer for his actions before the courts”, the minister posted.

French police said the 25-year-old Algeria-born influencer was detained on suspicion of expressing sympathy for terrorism. Police said he had been ordered last year to leave France after his residency papers expired.

Another man, with Algerian residency papers, was detained along with the influencer, also on suspicion of expressing sympathy for terrorism, police said.

French media said Zazouyoussef had more than 400,000 followers on a TikTok account that has been closed down. They said he posted video threatening violence against opponents of the Algerian government.