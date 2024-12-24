Search icon
  On Christmas Eve, American Airlines Grounds All US Flights Due to 'Technical Glitch'

On Christmas Eve, American Airlines Grounds All US Flights Due to 'Technical Glitch'

American Airlines Grounds All US Flights Due to Technical Glitch

New Delhi: American Airlines grounded all domestic flights on Tuesday due to technical issues, the company confirmed, causing widespread disruptions for travellers on Christmas Eve.

While the airline has not provided details about the problem, numerous passengers shared on social media that their planes were halted on runways before being redirected to terminals across several airports.

