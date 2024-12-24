Published 18:08 IST, December 24th 2024
On Christmas Eve, American Airlines Grounds All US Flights Due to 'Technical Glitch'
New Delhi: American Airlines grounded all domestic flights on Tuesday due to technical issues, the company confirmed, causing widespread disruptions for travellers on Christmas Eve.
While the airline has not provided details about the problem, numerous passengers shared on social media that their planes were halted on runways before being redirected to terminals across several airports.
