Anita Anand, George Chahal: Indian-Origin Contenders Among Frontrunners to Replace Trudeau as Canada PM

Ottawa: Justin Trudeau resigned as Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader on Monday, following internal party unrest and declining public support, with polls forecasting a potential defeat by Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives in the upcoming general elections.

At Rideau Cottage this morning, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation. This follows mounting pressure from within his party, with 131 of 153 Liberal MPs calling for his departure.

"...I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to start that process..," said Trudeau.

Two Indian-Origin Candidates Among Others, Vie to Replace Trudeau as Canada’s PM

As Justin Trudeau’s resignation is confirmed, here’s a list of potential candidates who may succeed him as the Canadian Prime Minister.

Anita Anand: Former Defence Minister Anita Anand, currently serving as the Transport and Internal Trade Minister in Trudeau's Cabinet, is considered a potential successor to lead the Liberal Party. Born to Indian physician parents from Tamil Nadu and Punjab, Anand has extensive political experience, notably leading contract negotiations to secure medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic as Minister of Public Services and Procurement from 2019 to 2021.

George Chahal: Alberta Liberal MP George Chahal, an advocate and community leader, has emerged as a preferred candidate for interim leader, with several MPs backing his request made in a letter to his colleagues last week. Chahal, who has served as a Calgary City Councillor for Ward 5 and is currently the Chair of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and the Sikh Caucus, has become increasingly critical of Trudeau, urging him to step down and initiate a leadership contest. However, if Chahal is appointed interim leader, tradition dictates that he would be ineligible to run for prime minister.

Chrystia Freeland: Former Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland was a key ally of Justin Trudeau but she resigned recently, further escalating Trudeau's tensions and political turmoil in Canada. All eyes are on Chrystia Freeland who is a big figure in Canadian Politics, as a potential candidate for Canadian PM. Indian-origin MP in Canada Chandra Arya had also hailed Chrystia Freeland as Trudeau's successor, in his letter to him.

Pierre Poilievre: A Canadian politician who has been the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the official opposition since 2022 and a member of Parliament since 2004 representing Carleton, is another key candidate to replace Trudeau as Prime Minister. The Conservative leader has often spoken at length, about his vision for Canada and the steps he'd take to implement his thoughts.