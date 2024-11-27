Search icon
Published 17:47 IST, November 27th 2024

Anthony Albanese Explains Why Australia is Banning Social Media for Children Under-16

Prime Minister Albanese explained the rationale behind the policy, emphasizing the harm social media is doing to young Australians.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Anthony Albanese Explains Why Australia is Banning Social Media for Children Under-16 | Image: AP

New Delhi, India: Australia has taken a significant step toward becoming one of the world's leaders in regulating social media use, with the country's House of Representatives passing a bill on Wednesday that could soon ban children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms. The bill, which has been supported by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor government, was passed with overwhelming support—102 votes in favor and just 13 against.

Prime Minister Albanese explained the rationale behind the policy, emphasizing the harm social media is doing to young Australians. “I want to talk to Australian parents. We're making 16 years old the minimum age for social media. Too often, social media isn’t social at all. And we all know that. The truth is, it’s doing harm to our children. And I'm calling time on it,” Albanese said in a statement following the bill’s passage.

He further highlighted that he had heard from a wide range of voices—including parents, teachers, counselors, and young people—who have expressed growing concern over the negative impact of social media on children. “This is about giving children a childhood and giving parents peace of mind,” Albanese added.

The Prime Minister also reassured parents that the onus would be on social media companies to enforce the new regulations, rather than placing the burden on parents or children. “There will be no penalties for users,” he said. “I want parents to know that we are listening, and we are acting to deliver that positive change that will make a real difference.”

 

Updated 17:47 IST, November 27th 2024

