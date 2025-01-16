Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Are Barack And Michelle Obama Heading For a Split? Absence from Events Sparks Divorce Rumors

Published 22:20 IST, January 16th 2025

Are Barack And Michelle Obama Heading For a Split? Absence from Events Sparks Divorce Rumors

Social media has been buzzing with speculation after Michelle Obama confirmed she would not be attending the inauguration of Trump

Reported by: Digital Desk
Michelle Obama's Absence from Public Events Fuels Speculation About Marital Trouble with Barack | Image: AP

New Delhi: Rumors surrounding a divorce between former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, have been fueled by the latter’s absence from recent high-profile events.

Social media has been buzzing with speculation after Michelle Obama confirmed she would not be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump . A statement released by the former first couple's office addressed the situation, confirming that while Barack Obama will be present at the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies on January 20, Michelle Obama would be skipping the event.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration", the statement read.

‘Barack and Michelle Heading For Divorce?’ 

One user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “I think Barack and Michelle Obama are heading for divorce,” and posted a screenshot of letters from 1982 in which Barack Obama reportedly admitted to having thoughts about making love to men.

In contrast, another user defended the couple, suggesting that Michelle Obama’s recent absence from public events might be linked to her mourning the loss of her mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away last May.

This is not the first time Michelle Obama has opted out of a public appearance alongside her husband.  Earlier this month, she also did not attend the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter, citing a ‘scheduling conflict.’

Though these non-appearances do not confirm any marital discord, they have sparked widespread speculation regarding the couple’s relationship. The Obamas first met in 1989 while working at a law firm in Chicago and married in 1992. They share two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

Updated 22:21 IST, January 16th 2025

Donald Trump

