Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Argentina To Pull Out Of WHO After Trump Exit Citing 'Profound Differences' With UN Agency

Published 23:03 IST, February 5th 2025

Argentina To Pull Out Of WHO After Trump Exit Citing 'Profound Differences' With UN Agency

Argentina's President Javier Milei orders withdrawal from the WHO, citing profound differences with the UN agency.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Argentina says it will withdraw from World Health Organisation, echoing Trump | Image: AP / File Photo

Buenos Aires: Javier Milei, President of Argentina has ordered to withdraw from the World Health Organization, citing profound differences with the UN agency, a spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Milei's action echoes that of his ally, US President Donald Trump, who began the process of pulling the United States out of WHO with an executive order on his first day back in office on January 21.

Argentina's decision is based on “profound differences in health management, especially during the (COVID19) pandemic,” spokesperson Manuel Adorni said at a news conference in Buenos Aires. He said that WHO guidelines at the time had led to the largest shutdown “in the history of mankind.” He also said that WHO lacked independence because of the political influence of some countries, without elaborating which countries.

Argentina will not allow an international organisation to intervene in its sovereignty “and much less in our health,” Adorni added.

WHO is the UN's specialised health agency and is the only organisation mandated to coordinate global responses to acute health crises, particularly outbreaks of new diseases and persistent threats including Ebola, AIDS and mpox.

(with agency inputs)

Updated 23:03 IST, February 5th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: