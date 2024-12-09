India's Stand on US Deep State Meddling in Politics Gets A Republican Endorsement

Washington D.C., USA - The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently took a strong public stance against what it described as the US Deep State’s interference in India’s political landscape. The party accused external forces, particularly George Soros-funded NGOs, of backing India’s opposition parties, especially in their political efforts to challenge the government’s mandate.

The BJP emphasized this interference in the ongoing debate surrounding Indian billionaire Adani and his political engagements. Now, an American political group associated with the Republican Party, Republicans for National Renewal, has publicly endorsed the BJP's concerns and signalled a readiness to confront these alleged covert activities under a future Trump administration.

Republicans for National Renewal's Endorsement

Mark D Ivanyo, Executive Director of Republicans for National Renewal, spoke candidly about the group's position on the matter, noting the broader implications of such interference beyond India. Mark joined live from Texas to discuss his group's endorsement of the BJP’s criticism of the US Deep State and its ties to George Soros-backed organizations.

During the conversation, Mark explained that the influence of Soros-funded NGOs, working alongside the US Deep State, is not exclusive to India. He emphasized that this phenomenon has been observed in countries around the world, including Hungary and El Salvador, where liberal, globalist candidates are pushed into power in opposition to conservative or nationalist governments. According to Mark, the US Deep State and its globalist allies continually target nationalist governments that prioritize their country’s interests over the globalist agenda.

Soros, the Deep State, and Nationalist Governments

Mark further elaborated on the dangers posed by the coordinated efforts of these NGOs, pointing to recent events in Romania where the US ambassador endorsed the cancellation of elections—something that would have sparked outrage had it occurred in countries like India or Russia. He stressed that this meddling undermines democratically elected governments and promotes globalist ideologies at the expense of national sovereignty.

“This isn’t just happening in India. It’s a pervasive issue across the globe,” Mark said in an exclusive chat with Republic. He further accused the US Deep State of consistently backing liberal candidates through these NGOs, turning a blind eye to the wishes of the people and disregarding the mandates given to nationalist governments.

The Trump Administration's Potential Impact

Given the increasing disquiet in India about the influence of external actors like the US Deep State, there’s rising anticipation regarding the incoming Trump administration. Mark expressed confidence that once President Trump assumes office, significant changes will occur, particularly with the appointment of Kash Patel as the head of the FBI. He suggested that Trump's administration would take a much firmer stance against these entities and hold accountable those in positions of power who have been promoting a liberal, globalist agenda for years.

Mark, reflecting on Trump’s previous term, pointed to his commitment to “drain the swamp” and suggested that this time, with renewed momentum, there would be real change. He emphasized that President Trump’s relationship with Prime Minister Modi and their shared nationalism could pave the way for more cooperation between India and the US in countering these influences.

As India’s ruling BJP escalates its criticism of US Deep State meddling, it is now receiving support from a growing international coalition. Republicans for National Renewal, through Mark D, has publicly endorsed the BJP’s position and highlighted the broader, global issue of Soros-funded NGOs promoting liberal candidates at the expense of nationalist governments. This endorsement signals a potential shift in US foreign policy under the incoming Trump administration, with a promise of stronger opposition to these external influences and a focus on supporting governments that prioritize national interests.