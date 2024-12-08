Assad Resigns and Leaves Syria After Negotiations for Peaceful Power Transfer: Russian MFA

Moscow: With rebels taking control of Damascus and other major cities of the country which includes Aleppo, Hama, Daraa, and Homs, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared on Sunday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had stepped down and left the country, overseeing a peaceful transfer of power.

“As a result of negotiations between B. Assad and a number of participants in the armed conflict on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, he decided to leave the presidential post and left the country, giving instructions to transfer power peacefully.” Russian MFA said in a statement.

Where is Bashar Al-Assad ?

Bashar Al-Assad, boarded a plane at Damascus International Airport and departed for an undisclosed location. There are reports indicating that, amid the escalating power crisis in the war-torn nation, Assad fled to Russia. However, these reports remain unverified, as there has been no official statement from the Syrian government.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in its statement, did not reveal Assad's current whereabouts and emphasized that Russia had not been involved in any discussions regarding his departure.

"Russia did not participate in these negotiations," the ministry said.

Moscow expressed deep concern over the events in Syria and urged all parties to avoid violence, according to the statement.

Russia urges ‘No use of Violence’

"We urge all parties involved to refrain from the use of violence and to resolve all issues of governance through political means," the statement said.

“In that regard, the Russian Federation is in contact with all groups of the Syrian opposition.” the ministry said.

The statement mentioned that Russia's military bases in Syria were placed on high alert, though no immediate threat to them was reported.

Syrian State TV Announces ‘President Assad Overthrown’

Earlier on Sunday, Syrian state TV has broadcast a video statement from a group of men claiming that President Bashar Assad has been overthrown and all prisoners have been released.

The individual reading the statement announced that the Operations Room to Conquer Damascus is urging all opposition fighters and citizens to safeguard the state institutions of “the free Syrian state.” “Long live the free Syrian state that is to all Syrians and all” their sects and ethnic groups,” they declared.

Syrian PM Jalali Ready to "Extend its Hand”

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali stated in a video message that the government is prepared to “extend its hand” to the opposition and transfer its responsibilities to a transitional government.

“I am in my house and I have not left, and this is because of my belonging to this country,” Jalali said.

He added that he would go to his office the following morning to continue his work and urged Syrian citizens not to deface public property.

Who Are the Rebels?

For the first time since 2018, opposition forces have reached the outskirts of Syria’s capital, following a years-long siege by government troops. The fighters, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Syria’s most powerful insurgent group, and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army, launched a surprise offensive on Nov. 27.

They captured Aleppo and Hama, two key cities. HTS, originally linked to al-Qaida, is now focusing on civilian governance alongside military action. In an exclusive interview, HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani stated that the goal of the offensive is to overthrow Assad’s government.

Rebels, who have controlled Idlib since 2020, launched a surprise attack on Nov. 27, advancing toward Aleppo. Two days later, they captured the city, prompting a "temporary withdrawal" by the military. On Nov. 28, the Syrian military confirmed the deaths of dozens of soldiers. The insurgents then shifted south on Dec. 1, attempting to take Hama, which they reportedly captured on Dec. 5.