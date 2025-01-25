At Least 5 People Trapped As Four-Storey Building Collapses In Turkey's Konya

Ankara: At least five people were feared trapped inside debris after a four-storey building collapsed in the city of Konya in central Turkey on Friday. A search and rescue operation is currently ongoing at the spot. According to local authorities, the cause of the incident is being ascertained.

As per officials, the collapse happened in the city of Konya, about 260 kilometres south of Turkey’s capital Ankara. The cause of the collapse is not yet known, but emergency teams are working hard to rescue those still trapped. Two people have already been pulled from the wreckage and are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Governor Ibrahim Alin reported that five members of a family are still believed to be inside the building. Rescue teams are using specialised listening devices to try and locate any survivors.

The building collapse incident comes just days after a deadly fire at a hotel in a ski resort in northwestern Turkey, which claimed the lives of 78 people. It also brings to mind another deadly collapse in Konya, which occurred in 2004, when a 12-story apartment building fell, killing 92 people and injuring around 30 others. The 2004 collapse was blamed on structural issues and negligence.