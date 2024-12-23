Australia Demands Russia Uphold International Law After Video Shows Australian Captured in Ukraine

Australia's government is calling on Russia to adhere to international law after a disturbing video surfaced showing the alleged capture of an Australian man fighting for Ukraine on the eastern front. The video, which circulated on the messaging platform Telegram, shows the man, identified as Oscar Jenkins, being struck and questioned roughly by Russian soldiers.

In the footage, Jenkins is seen with his hands bound, wearing military fatigues with dirt on his face. He identifies himself in both English and broken Russian, saying, “I’m Australian. Oscar Jenkins. 32 years old … I study biology.” During the questioning, a man off-camera strikes Jenkins twice in the head with a stick.

The video was first shared by Russian journalist Alexander Sladkov, according to reports from nine newspapers. Australian officials are currently working to verify the video's authenticity and confirm details about Jenkins and his situation.

Here is what you need to know

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the matter on Monday, expressing concern over the incident. He highlighted the potential for misinformation and said, “This is concerning news, and we’re working through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to provide support… we know that the Russians often put out information that isn’t right.” He also reassured the public that Australia's embassy in Moscow is actively involved in the case.

Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Dreyfus issued a statement urging Russia to comply with international humanitarian law, especially regarding the treatment of prisoners of war. "We urge the Russian government to fully adhere to its obligations under international humanitarian law, including with respect to prisoners of war," Dreyfus said. "Our immediate priority is understanding where Mr. Jenkins is and confirming his wellbeing."

In addition to working on the case, the Australian government has provided consular support to Jenkins’ family. Dreyfus reiterated the government's strong advice for Australians to avoid traveling to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.