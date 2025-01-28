‘Lot of Questions Need Answers’: Australian Minister Flags Privacy Concerns Over China's DeepSeek AI Chatbot

Canberra: Australian Science Minister Ed Husic has raised concerns over data privacy and consumer trust regarding Chinese tech company DeepSeek, which became the most downloaded free app on Apple ’s iPhone App Store on Monday.

Speaking to a local broadcaster, Husic said, "There are a lot of questions that will need to be answered in time on quality, consumer preferences, data, and privacy management. I would be very careful about that. These types of issues need to be weighed up carefully."

The minister highlighted differences in privacy standards between Chinese companies and their Western counterparts. "The Chinese are very good at developing products that work very well. That market is accustomed to their approaches on data and privacy. However, the minute you export it to markets where consumers have different expectations around privacy and data management, the question is whether those products will be embraced in the same way,” he added.

DeepSeek’s rise has also triggered market ripples in the US, with technology shares sliding over concerns about its cost-effective AI capabilities threatening Western AI dominance.

US President Donald Trump , during a speech in Florida, warned about China's advancements in artificial intelligence.

"The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company, should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said.

Despite warning of the competition, Trump remained optimistic about US innovation. He pointed out that China’s low-cost AI methods could benefit the global industry, including the US.

"I've been reading about China, and some companies there are coming up with faster, less expensive AI methods, and that's good. You won’t have to spend as much money," Trump said.

He added, "Chinese leaders have told me the United States has the most brilliant scientists in the world. If they can develop cheaper technology, our companies can too. We're always first when it comes to ideas."