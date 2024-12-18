Back to 2019? President-Elect Donald Trump Flaunts New Haircut in Style | WATCH

New York: A video is going viral on the internet showing US President-elect Donald Trump sporting a new and completely different hair style.

The video captures Donald Trump at his private estate, the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, enthusiastically welcoming a crowd of supporters.

Watch: Trump's New hairstyle

As the clip circulated online, social media users quickly speculated that it might be part of a makeover before his presidency begins. Trump is scheduled to take office during the presidential inauguration on Monday, January 20, 2025.

While some attempted to figure out what was different about Trump's hair, others referred to it as a case of "hat hair" or "golf hair."

"Trump just unveiled a new hair style," said one X user who shared the video.

"Trump got a new hat! Trump was right about everything," replied one X user on the video post.

Trump won the 2024 US presidential election with 295 electoral votes, easily surpassing the 270-vote threshold required to reclaim the White House.

He defeated Democratic nominee Kamala Harris , who received 226 electoral votes.