Baloch Liberation Army Claims To Have Killed 25 Pakistani Personnel, Destroyed 2 Armoured Tanks In Kalat

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has rejected the Pakistan military's claims of killing BLA fighters and gaining control over several areas, instead asserting that they inflicted heavy losses on Pakistani forces. According to the BLA, they killed at least 25 personnel and destroyed two armoured tanks in Kalat, bordering Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Army had claimed to have killed 23 BLA fighters on January 31 in the Kalat area and taken control of several BLA areas. However, BLA spokesperson Azad Baloch termed these claims as "fabricated," stating that no BLA fighter was killed in the attack and that the operation was a strategic success for the Baloch Liberation Army.

The BLA claimed that over 100 of their fighters carried out a coordinated guerrilla operation in Kalat starting at 8 pm on January 31. Reports suggested that the operation was part of the BLA's "Stay, Hit, and Run" guerrilla strategy, designed to break the "enemy's control, inflict heavy casualties, and disrupt key military installations while minimising BLA casualties."