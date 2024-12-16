When Will Bangladesh Hold Next Elections? Mohd Yunus Reveals

New Delhi, India: Bangladesh 's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, announced on Monday that the country's general elections are expected to be held between late 2025 and early 2026. Yunus, who is serving as the chief adviser to the caretaker government following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made this announcement during a televised statement.

“The election dates could be fixed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026,” Yunus said.

His remarks come amid mounting pressure for a firm election schedule, as political instability continues to grip the country.

Sheikh Hasina’s Ouster Amid Protests

Yunus’s appointment as the interim leader came after a violent student-led protest in August 2024 forced the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Thousands of demonstrators stormed the Prime Minister's Palace in Dhaka, leading to Hasina's flight to India.

The unrest was fueled by long-standing allegations against Hasina’s government of politicizing the judiciary, the civil service, and staging unfair elections. Additionally, her administration faced serious charges of mass detentions and extrajudicial killings of political opponents during her 15-year rule.

In his statement, Yunus emphasized the importance of electoral reforms before the next general elections.

“If the political parties agree to hold the election on an earlier date with minimum reforms, the election could be held by the end of November 2025,” Yunus explained. However, he warned that implementing a complete list of reforms would necessitate a delay of several months.