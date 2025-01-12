Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy, Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Recent Border Tensions

Published 20:38 IST, January 12th 2025

Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy, Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Recent Border Tensions

Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin expressed Bangladesh's "deep concern" over the recent border tensions during a meeting with Indian Envoy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma with Muhummad Yunus, Chief Advisor to interim govt of Bangladesh | Image: ANI

Dhaka: Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin on Sunday expressed Bangladesh 's "deep concern" over the recent border tensions during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at the Foreign Ministry here.

"Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md. Jashim Uddin today expressed deep concern of Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border," the foreign ministry said in the statement.  

Bangladesh Expresses ‘Deep Concern’

Verma entered the foreign ministry around 3:00 pm (local time). His meeting with the foreign secretary lasted about 45 minutes, according to a report in BSS.

"I just met Foreign Secretary to discuss India's commitment to ensuring a crime-free border, effectively addressing challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking," Verma told the media after emerging from the meeting.

"We have an understanding with regard to fencing the border for security. BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) have been in communication in this regard. We expect that understandings will be implemented and there will be cooperative approach to combatting crime," he added.

Dhaka Alleges India Violating Bilateral Agreement

The development came hours after Dhaka alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, violating a bilateral agreement.

The foreign secretary "stressed that such activities particularly the unauthorised attempt to construct barbed wire fencing and the related operational actions by BSF, have caused tensions and disturbances along the border," the statement said.

"He emphasised that the construction of barbed wire fences without proper authorisation undermines the spirit of cooperation and friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries. He hoped that the upcoming BGB-BSF DG Level Talks would be able to discuss the matter at length," it added.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Updated 20:38 IST, January 12th 2025

Bangladesh

Recommended

'Yuva Shakti Will Soon Make India Viksit Rashtra': PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Amitabh Kant Reveals G7 Pressure on India to Invite Zelenskyy
India News
Boman On Directorial Debut At 65: I Do Everything My Own Sweet Way
Entertainment News
Karun Slams Fifth Ton as Vidarbha Enter Semifinals; Haryana in Last Four
SportFit
Jaishankar to Visit Spain on Jan 13 for Talks with Spanish Counterpart
India News
Gavaskar Felicitated As Wankhede’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations Starts
SportFit
Jemimah Rodrigues' Maiden International Ton Helps IND-W Script History
SportFit
'Emotional Time For...': Daughter Shares Tiku Talsania's Health Update
Entertainment News
Big Update On IPL 2025, Start And End Date For 18th Season Announced
SportFit
Devajit Saikia Replaces Jay Shah As The New BCCI Secretary
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: