Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy, Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Recent Border Tensions

Dhaka: Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin on Sunday expressed Bangladesh 's "deep concern" over the recent border tensions during a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at the Foreign Ministry here.

"Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md. Jashim Uddin today expressed deep concern of Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border," the foreign ministry said in the statement.

Bangladesh Expresses ‘Deep Concern’

Verma entered the foreign ministry around 3:00 pm (local time). His meeting with the foreign secretary lasted about 45 minutes, according to a report in BSS.

"I just met Foreign Secretary to discuss India's commitment to ensuring a crime-free border, effectively addressing challenges of smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking," Verma told the media after emerging from the meeting.

"We have an understanding with regard to fencing the border for security. BSF and BGB (Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh) have been in communication in this regard. We expect that understandings will be implemented and there will be cooperative approach to combatting crime," he added.

Dhaka Alleges India Violating Bilateral Agreement

The development came hours after Dhaka alleged that India was trying to construct fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border, violating a bilateral agreement.

The foreign secretary "stressed that such activities particularly the unauthorised attempt to construct barbed wire fencing and the related operational actions by BSF, have caused tensions and disturbances along the border," the statement said.

"He emphasised that the construction of barbed wire fences without proper authorisation undermines the spirit of cooperation and friendly relations between the two neighbouring countries. He hoped that the upcoming BGB-BSF DG Level Talks would be able to discuss the matter at length," it added.