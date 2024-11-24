Bangladesh Swears In New Election Commission Amid Amid Political Transition

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), AMM Nasir Uddin, and four other commissioners were sworn in on Sunday, nearly three months after the previous commission resigned following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina’s government. The swearing-in ceremony marked a significant step towards stabilising the country’s political landscape after a student-led uprising toppled the Awami League regime.

Oath Ceremony Highlights

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath of office at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge. The event was attended by top judges and officials, underscoring the importance of the occasion.

Diverse New Election Commission Members

The new commission comprises individuals with diverse professional backgrounds, including retired civil servants, military officers, and judges.

The newly appointed commissioners are retired district judges Mohammad Anwarul Islam Sarker and Abdur Rahmanel Masud, retired joint secretary Begum Tahmida Ahmed, and retired army brigadier general Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.

Appointment by Interim Government

President Mohammed Shahabuddin formally appointed the members on November 21, following recommendations from a search committee established by the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Filling a Prolonged Vacancy

The swearing-in comes after an extended vacancy in the Election Commission (EC), which had remained unoccupied since September 5.

The previous EC, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, resigned amidst political turbulence as Sheikh Hasina’s government was overthrown.

This marked the first time the commission had been vacant for such a prolonged period since its establishment in 1972.

Search Committee's Role in EC Formation

The interim government, which came to power in August, formed a six-member search committee on October 29 to propose candidates for the EC.

The committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, submitted names for consideration, paving the way for the appointments.

Interim Government's Reform Agenda

Since assuming office, the interim government has undertaken multiple reforms, including forming six commissions aimed at restructuring the electoral process and addressing other governance issues.

Political parties, including ex-premier Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have been demanding quick elections, emphasising the need for systemic reforms.

Election Roadmap Awaited