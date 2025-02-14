Better Negotiator, Great Friend: 10 Things President Trump Said About PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met at the White House on Thursday, marking a memorable occasion filled with meaningful exchanges and gestures of warmth.

The highly anticipated meeting between the two influential global leaders showcased the strong diplomatic relationship between the two nations, highlighting their mutual admiration.

10 Things Donald Trump Said About PM Modi

‘We Missed You a Lot’

Upon welcoming the Indian Prime Minister, Trump warmly greeted him with, “We missed you, we missed you a lot.” Modi responded, “It’s great to see you again.”

‘A Great Friend for a Long Time’

Trump expressed his deep admiration for PM Modi, stating, “It’s a great honor to have PM Modi here; he has been a great friend of mine for a long time.

‘Maintained Relationship Over Past Years’

Describing his relationship with PM Modi, he said "We’ve had a wonderful relationship, and we’ve maintained it over the past four years… We’ve just started up again.”

‘A Special Man’

While addressing the media, Trump referred to PM Modi as a “special man” with great respect.

‘The Relationship with India Has Never Been Better’

During the press conference, Trump emphasized the strengthening relationship with India, saying, “The relationship with India and PM Modi has never been better.”

'A Better Negotiator’

Trump also highlighted PM Modi's remarkable negotiating abilities. “He’s a much tougher negotiator than me, and he’s a much better negotiator than me. There’s not even a contest,” Trump remarked.

‘Everybody Talks About Him’

Trump praised PM Modi, calling him a “great leader” and commended him for his outstanding work in India. “He’s doing a fantastic job in India,” Trump said. “Everybody talks about him.”

'PM, You Are Great’

PM Modi was presented with a signed copy of President Trump's book, Our Journey Together, with a personal inscription from Trump that read, “Mr. Prime Minister, You Are Great.”

‘I Expect Some Wonderful Trade Deals’

Ahead of the meeting, President Trump expressed his hopes for significant economic agreements, stating that he expects "some wonderful trade deals" for both India and the United States.

'Important To Remain United'

Trump also remarked that PM Modi, and the two nations share "great unity and great friendship." He called it "important" to remain united as nations.