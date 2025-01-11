Biden To Deliver Farewell Address On January 15 Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration

Washington: President Joe Biden is reportedly preparing to deliver his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday, just five days before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. The speech will take place at 8 pm Eastern time from the Oval Office and will mark one of Biden's final opportunities to address the American public and the world before his term ends at noon on January 20.

Biden’s remarks will follow a speech he will give on Monday at the State Department, where he will focus on his foreign policy achievements and legacy.

During his farewell address, Biden is expected to reflect on his 50-plus years of public service. According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the president will share his thoughts on the future of the country, its role in global leadership, and how the US can move forward in light of important global issues.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters earlier Friday that Biden would reflect on his “50-plus years as a public official." “He has some thoughts on the future, not just of the country, but how this country moves forward as a leader when you think about global events, important global issues, and certainly he will lay that out," she said.