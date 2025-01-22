Biden’s Quick Prayer and Laughter Go Viral as Trump Took Oath for Second Term | WATCH

New Delhi, India: A video capturing former US President Joe Biden’s reactions during the January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump has taken the internet by storm.

As Trump (78) stood poised for his oath-taking ceremony, Biden, seated alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris, was seen displaying a mix of gestures that quickly went viral on social media.

Just moments before Trump took the stage, Senator Amy Klobuchar announced the arrival of President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, marking the official start of the peaceful transfer of power. "Good morning everyone. Welcome to the 60th presidential inauguration. Today, President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Vance will take their oaths of office. We will witness the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democracy," Klobuchar said.

The video, which has already garnered over 2 million views, shows Biden clapping and laughing before making a quick prayer as the crowd cheered for Trump’s arrival.

Netizens React To Biden’s Quick Prayer

This seemingly spontaneous moment caught the attention of netizens, with some commenting on Biden’s candid demeanor. One user joked, “Joe is right! Let’s call on the divine for protection," while another commented, “He’s such a Scorpio, I love it.”

Biden wasn’t the only one reacting to Trump’s inauguration. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also seen chuckling when Trump, during his speech, declared his plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," which amused many attendees.

The swearing-in ceremony, held inside the US Capitol building, marked a historic return for Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. The event, which took place in front of a jubilant crowd of supporters, was especially significant as it was the first inauguration held inside the Capitol building in 40 years due to the extreme cold temperatures.