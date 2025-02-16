Big Blow to Bangladesh! Musk-Led DOGE Cancels $29Mn Funding to 'Strengthen Political Landscape'

Washington: Elon Musk-led US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced cancellation of a $29 million funding for Bangladesh, to ‘strengthen the political landscape’. This came hours after the DOGE announced that it has cancelled a funding of $21 million intended for 'voter turnout in India'.

Big Blow to Bangladesh! Musk-Led DOGE Cancels $29Mn Funding

The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of the Donald Trump administration has announced that it is saving US taxpayers money by cancelling a slew of projects abroad, including one in Bangladesh.

In a bid to cut government spending, the DOGE on Saturday (local time), led by Tesla CEO said it is cancelling a USD 29 million funding intended for “strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh”. "USD 29M to 'strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh,'" a point in an X post on DOGE titled ‘US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled’ read.

$21Mn Funding for ‘Voter Turnout in India’ Cancelled by DOGE

The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday announced that it has cancelled a funding of $21 million intended for 'voter turnout in India' among other fundings for different countries.

This marks a key decision under President Donald Trump ’s administration, the department has been made to prioritise budget cuts as part of efforts to reduce government spending.

Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has long argued that "America would go bankrupt" without substantial reductions in federal expenditures. As a result, the originally intended $21 million for voter participation in India’s elections will no longer be allocated.

List of Projects and Fundings Cancelled DOGE

Meanwhile among the list of projects cancelled by DOGE include a USD 22 million in funding intended for 'voter turnout in India,' a USD 39 million for "fiscal federalism" and "biodiversity conservation" in Nepal

.Similarly, USD 1.5 million for "voter confidence" in Liberia, USD 14 million for "social cohesion" in Mali, USD 2.5 million for "inclusive democracies in Southern Africa," and USD 47 million for "improving learning outcomes in Asia" were also cancelled.

DOGE also announced the cancellation of USD 32 million to the Prague Civil Society Centre, USD 40 million for a "gender equality and women empowerment hub," and USD 14 million for "improving public procurement" in Serbia.

This is part of DOGE's continued effort to outline significant changes in government spending over the last few weeks.

Muhammad Yunus Elon Musk Discuss Possibility of Starlink Internet Service in Bangladesh

In another news, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, on Friday said that he has discussed with Tesla CEO Elon Musk a potential collaboration to launch Starlink satellite internet service in Bangladesh.

Yunus on Thursday held an extensive video discussion with Musk, the founder of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, to make further progress in introducing Starlink satellite to enhance internet service in Bangladesh.

Professor Yunus also extended an invitation to Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh for the potential launch of Starlink services, underscoring the significance of this initiative for national development, to which Musk responded positively."I look forward to it," Musk said.