Big Boost For India As US Lifts Decades-Old Restrictions On 3 Indian Nuclear Entities
BIS removed 3 Indian entities from its restrictive list to spur civil nuclear cooperation.
New Delhi, India: The United States Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS) removed 3 Indian entities from its restrictive list to spur civil nuclear cooperation. The entities removed include Indian Rare Earths, the Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Center (IGCAR), and the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC).
