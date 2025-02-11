1 Dead, Several Injured After Private Jets Collide With Each Other On Runway of Arizona Airport

Arizona: Weeks after the horrific plane crash between a passenger jet and a Black Hawk helicopter in Washington that left no survivors, two private jets have collided with each other on the runway of Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. The plane collision has left one dead and several others injured.

A private jet had veered off the runway and crashed into another private jet, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

A midsize business jet collided with another midsize business jet that was parked on private property, according to Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the private jet that collided with the parked plane had veered off the runway.

The airport is a popular hub for jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during big sports weekends like the Waste Management Open golf tournament that attracts huge crowds just a few miles away.

According to the authorities, at least one person has died and others were injured after private jets collided Monday at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. Of those injured, two were taken to trauma centers and one was in stable condition at a hospital, Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. Dave Folio said.

He said one person was still trapped in one of the planes and that “we’re doing everything we can to extricate and save the one soul that’s still on board.”“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved in this,” Folio said.

Scottsdale Airport: Runway Closed for Foreseeable Future

Kelli Kuester, the Aviation Planning and Outreach Coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport has said that the runway has been closed and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Fourth Aviation Disaster in US in 2 Weeks

The Scottsdale collision comes after three major U.S. aviation disasters in the past two weeks. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital on Jan. 29, killing 67 people.

A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground.

And last week a small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska on its way to the hub community of Nome, killing all 10 people on board.