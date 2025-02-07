Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • BIG BREAKING | Flight with 10 On Board Disappears Near Alaska, Crash Suspected; Search Is On

Published 10:11 IST, February 7th 2025

BIG BREAKING | Flight with 10 On Board Disappears Near Alaska, Crash Suspected; Search Is On

A Bering Air flight with ten passengers on board has disappeared from the radar near Nome; a crash is suspected and a search has been

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bering Air Plane with 10 on Board Vanishes | Image: AP

New Delhi: A Bering Air flight with ten people on board has suddenly ‘vanished’ from the radar near Nome, Alaska as per reports. A plane crash is suspected and a search has been initiated for the commercial flight.

Bering Air Flight with 10 Passengers Goes ‘Missing’ Near Alaska

The Bering Air Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX, registration number N321BA, carrying 10 passengers, departed from Unalakleet, Alaska, on a scheduled flight to Nome but disappeared en route. 

The aircraft last made contact shortly after takeoff before vanishing from radar. The Alaska State Troopers have confirmed that the missing plane was a commercial flight.

‘SAR Crews Working to Get Last Known Coordinates’: Official Statement

An official statement by the Alaska State Troopers read, “On February 6, 2025, at 4.00 pm, AST was contacted by AKRCC in reference to an overdue aircraft. It was reported that a Bering Air Caravan had gone missing while en route from Unalakteet to Nome, with 9 passengers and 1 pilot on board. SAR crews are working to get to the last known coordinates. Updates to follow.”

Plane Crash Suspected, Emergency Crews Searching for Missing Aircraft

At this time Emergency crews in Nome, Alaska, are urgently searching for a missing aircraft.  Search and rescue teams, including local authorities and the Alaska Air National Guard, have launched a coordinated ground and aerial search. Officials are urging residents in remote areas to report any signs of wreckage as efforts intensify.

Updated 10:36 IST, February 7th 2025

