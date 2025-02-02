'Canada is Ready': Trudeau Responds to US President Donald Trump's 25% Import Tariffs

Ottawa: The outgoing Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reacted strongly to US President Donald Trump's announcement of 25% import tariffs being imposed on Canada, Mexico and China. Trudeau has said that even though Canada did not want this, they are prepared; he will also be addressing the nation later today.

Following Donald Trump's announcement of imposition of 25% import tariffs, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded to Trudeau's decision. Trudeau said in a statement that Canada is ready.

He further said, "The United States has confirmed that it intends to impose 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods, with 10% tariffs on energy, starting February 4. I’ve met with the premiers and our cabinet today, and I’ll be speaking with President Sheinbaum of Mexico shortly. We did not want this, but Canada is prepared. I’ll be addressing Canadians later this evening."

Trump Imposes 25% Import Tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an order to impose stiff tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China — fulfilling one of his post-campaign commitments to voters that also carries the risk of sparking higher inflation and disrupting businesses across North America. Trump's order also includes a mechanism to escalate the rates if the countries retaliate against the US, as they are possibly prepared to do.

Announcing the decision on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "Today, I have implemented a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian energy), and a 10% additional tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it.”

Impact of Tariffs Imposed by Trump

The tariffs would go into effect on Tuesday, setting a showdown in North America that could potentially sabotage economic growth. A new analysis by the Budget Lab at Yale laid out the possible damage to the US economy, saying the average U.S. household would lose the equivalent of USD 1,170 in income from the taxes. Economic growth would slow and inflation would worsen — and the situation could be worse if Canada, Mexico and China retaliate.

“It doesn't make much economic sense,'' said William Reinsch, senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former U.S. trade official. “Historically, most of our tariffs on raw materials have been low because we want to get cheaper materials so our manufacturers will be competitive ... Now, what's he talking about? He's talking about tariffs on raw materials. I don't get the economics of it.'' The Republican president is making a major political bet that his actions will not significantly worsen inflation, cause financial aftershocks that could destabilize the worldwide economy or provoke a voter backlash.