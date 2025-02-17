BIG BREAKING: Head Of Hamas Operations In Lebanon, Muhammed Shaheen Killed In Precise IDF Strike

Beirut: The Israel Air Force (IAF) carried out a precise strike in Sidon, Lebanon, earlier today, eliminating Muhammed Shaheen, the Head of Hamas’ Operations Department in the country.

Shaheen was reportedly involved in planning multiple terror attacks against Israeli civilians, acting under the direction and funding of Iran. Throughout the ongoing conflict, he was a key figure in coordinating attacks and served as a significant source of operational knowledge for Hamas.

The strike occurred just before the deadline for Israel's complete withdrawal from southern Lebanon, as part of the ceasefire agreement that ended the 14-month war with Hezbollah.

Footages and videos circulating online showed a car in flames after the strike, which took place near a Lebanese army checkpoint and the municipal sports stadium in Sidon.

IDF Confirmed the Strike

An Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Monday killed the head of the militant Hamas group in the country, Israel's military said.

The Israel Defense Force said on Monday that it killed Mohammad Shaheen, the head of Hamas' operations department in Lebanon. The army accused Shaheen of “recently planning terror attacks, directed and funded by Iran, from Lebanese territory against the citizens of the state of Israel.”

The original withdrawal deadline was in late January, but under pressure from Israel, Lebanon agreed to extend it to February 18. It remains unclear whether Israeli troops will complete their withdrawal by Tuesday.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has continued airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, saying it is targeting military sites containing missiles and combat equipment. Israel and Lebanon have exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement.