Birthright Citizenship Debate: Is Barron Trump’s Status at Risk?

Washington: Donald Trump, who returned to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, has signed an executive order that will end the automatic birthright citizenship for children born to non-citizens of America.

According to the order signed by Trump, children born to those who entered America illegally won't be eligible for automatic birthright citizenship anymore. Also, children born to parents working on temporary visas in the US won't be eligible for birthright citizenship.

Will it impact Barron Trump's Citizenship Status?

Barron Trump is the only son of the US president, born to his wife, Melania Trump, a woman of Slovenian origin.

Barron was born in 2006 at Manhattan's Presbyterian Hospital. He is a US citizen by birth and is considered a “natural-born US citizen” under the country's citizenship rules.

Since 2001, Melania Trump, the first lady of the US, has been holding a green card. Hence, the recent executive order would not impact Barron's citizenship status.

Automatic Citizenship Not Applicable In Following Conditions

“When that person’s mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth”

“When that person’s mother’s presence in the United States at the time of said person’s birth was lawful but temporary (such as, but not limited to, visiting the United States under the auspices of the Visa Waiver Program or visiting on a student, work, or tourist visa) and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth."



What is Birthright Citizenship