Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:25 IST, January 6th 2025

Blinken Warns of Russia-North Korea Cooperation in Space Technology

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns over potential cooperation between Russia and North Korea

Reported by: Asian News International
Blinken Warns of Russia-North Korea Cooperation in Space Technology | Image: AP

Seoul: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday expressed concerns over potential cooperation between Russia and North Korea, highlighting the possibility of Moscow sharing advanced space and satellite technology with Pyongyang, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Seoul after discussions with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Blinken warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be on the verge of reversing long standing policies by accepting North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

"We have reasons to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite technology to Pyongyang. Putin may be close to reversing a decadeslong policy by accepting DPRK's (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) nuclear weapons programme," Blinken said in a joint press conference.

"That concern is very much a focus, not only for the United States, but also Korea and Japan," he added.

The remarks by Blinken came as North Korea fired a suspected hypersonic missile into the East Sea on Monday, ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, Yonhap reported.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) reported detecting the launch of a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) from the Pyongyang area around noon. The missile travelled approximately 1,100 kilometres before landing in the sea.

Although the missile's flight range was below the typical 3,000 to 5,500 kilometres covered by IRBMs, a JCS official noted that it appeared to share features with North Korea's intermediate-range hypersonic missiles tested in January and April last year.

Notably, Blinken is on a visit to South Korea, Japan, and France from January 4-9.

Earlier in the week, the US Department of State, in an official statement, said, "The Secretary will discuss how the United States and the ROK can strengthen key efforts to promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, as well as trilateral efforts with Japan."

"In Japan, Secretary Blinken will meet with senior Japanese government officials to review the tremendous progress the US-Japan alliance has made over the past few years. Secretary Blinken will reaffirm the importance of the alliance in addressing a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues and continue to build on the momentum of US-Japan-ROK trilateral cooperation," the statement added. 

Updated 13:25 IST, January 6th 2025

Recommended

Bengaluru: 4 Members of Family Found Dead in Rented House, Probe On
India News
HMVP Reaches India: Two Infants Test Positive in B'luru, One in Gujarat
India News
Three HMPV Virus Cases Detected in India: What We Know So Far
India News
Bus Crashes into Tractor-Trolley in UP Amid Dense Fog, 10 Injured
India News
play-icon
02:00
PM Modi Will Virtually Inaugurate Two Major Railway Projects Today
Videos
HMPV Outbreak: Maha Issues Advisory After 2 Cases Reported in B'luru
India News
Shahid Kapoor Talks About Mumbai's Madness And Complexities Of Deva
Entertainment News
Golden Globes 2025: Full Winners List In TV And Film Categories
Entertainment News
CES 2025 in Las Vegas To Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovations in AI
Tech
Justin Trudeau Set to Resign as Trouble Mounts: What Next for Canada?
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: