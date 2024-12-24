Brazilian National Arrested at Delhi's IGI Airport for Smuggling Cocaine Worth Rs 21 Crore

New Delhi: The Customs department at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has recovered 1.383 kg of cocaine worth approximately Rs 21 crore from a Brazilian national.

In a post on X, Delhi Customs said that on December 11, Customs officers at IGI Airport, Terminal-3, New Delhi, intercepted a Brazilian national, Lucas Henrique De Oliveira Brito, who arrived from Guarulhos via Paris on Flight AF-214.

"The passenger's unusual gait and behaviour during arrival raised suspicion. Customs officers closely monitored him and intercepted him after he crossed the Green Channel. Upon questioning, he admitted to ingesting capsules containing narcotic substances and voluntarily submitted himself for further action," they said.

"The passenger was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, for medical procedures under expert supervision. Over the course of several days, 127 capsules were extracted from his stomach," the Customs department added. They further said that the seized narcotics were confiscated under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act, 1985 and the passenger was arrested on December 21 under Section 43(b) for violating provisions of the NDPS Act.

Earlier, a 44-year-old woman was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 50 lakh from Dubai to Delhi by concealing it in her rectum, Delhi Customs officials said.