Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:31 IST, February 10th 2025

BREAKING: 30 Dead, Several Injured in Guatemala Bus Accident

A bus accident on the outskirts of Guatemala City on Monday morning killed over 30 people and left several others injured

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Guatemala City: A bus accident on the outskirts of Guatemala City on Monday morning killed over 30 people and left several others injured, a fire department spokesperson said.

Updated 19:31 IST, February 10th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: