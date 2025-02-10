Published 19:31 IST, February 10th 2025
BREAKING: 30 Dead, Several Injured in Guatemala Bus Accident
A bus accident on the outskirts of Guatemala City on Monday morning killed over 30 people and left several others injured
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Guatemala City: A bus accident on the outskirts of Guatemala City on Monday morning killed over 30 people and left several others injured, a fire department spokesperson said.
Updated 19:31 IST, February 10th 2025