Another ISKCON Centre Vandalised in Bangladesh Amid Rising Attacks on Hindus

Dhaka: Another ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) center in Bhairab, Bangladesh , was vandalised on Saturday, marking yet another attack targeting the Hindu minority in the country. Eyewitnesses reported that a group of miscreants stormed the temple premises, damaging religious artifacts and structures.

VIDEO | Another ISKCON Centre Vandalised in Bangladesh Amid Rise in Attacks on Hindus

The local police confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation had been launched to identify those responsible. Members of the Hindu community expressed their outrage and fear over the growing number of such incidents.

Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad Holds Padyatra Against Hindu Atrocities in Bangladesh

The Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHP) organised a padyatra on saturday to protest against violence and atrocities faced by the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Hundreds of VHP activists joined the march, led by VHP National President Gopal Rai, to demand justice and spread the message of Hindu unity.

During the march, slogans like "Death to Bangladesh" were raised, expressing anger over the reported mistreatment of Hindus in the neighboring country. Participants carried banners and called for action to protect the rights of Hindus in Bangladesh.

At the end of the padyatra, a memorandum was handed over to the divisional commissioner to be sent to the Prime Minister. The memorandum urged the Indian government to raise this issue at the international level. Gopal Rai appealed to the government to take strong steps to protect Hindus and bring global attention to their struggles.

RSS Slams Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Calls for Chinmoy Prabhu's Release

The Rashtriya Swayamevak Sangha (RSS) is the latest organisation to raise their voice against the violence against the Bangladeshi Hindus; RSS has also called for the release of ISKCON priest in Bangladesh , Chinmoy Krishna Das. In the official statement, RSS has called out the Bangladesh government and other agencies for being ‘silent spectators' and that these attacks are ‘extremely worrying’.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday appealed to the Bangladesh interim government to ensure the atrocities on the Hindus are stopped and ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das is released from jail immediately.

Demands For Release of ISKCON Priest Grow

"It is unjust for the Bangladesh government to send ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is leading the Hindus in such peaceful demonstrations, to jail," he added Bangladesh Police earlier on Monday arrested International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka while he was travelling to Chittagong.

Bangladesh: Three Hindu Temples in Chattogram Vandalised

On Friday, three Hindu temples were vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob in Bangladesh’s Chattogram which has witnessed protests and violence since a former ISKCON member was booked under sedition charges.