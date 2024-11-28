Search icon
  Bangladesh HC Refuses to Ban ISKCON, Cornered Yunus Govt Withdraws Case

Published 12:32 IST, November 28th 2024

Bangladesh HC Refuses to Ban ISKCON, Cornered Yunus Govt Withdraws Case

The Muhammad Yunus-led government on Thursday (November 28) withdrew the case against ISKCON amid the ongoing protest across the country

Reported by: Digital Desk
Muhammad Yunus | Image: AP

Dhaka: The Muhammad Yunus-led government on Thursday (November 28) withdrew the case against ISKCON amid the ongoing protest across the country over the arrest of Hindu monk Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das.

As per reports, the High Court said that 'there is no need for it to intervene as the government has taken appropriate steps in the ISKCON issue and the murder of lawyer Saiful in Chittagong.' However, it further urged the government to be careful so that no one is harmed following the current tensions. 

Furthermore, at the same time, the court also expressed disappointment with the steps taken by the government and said that all citizens should always be peace-loving, and tolerant and that it hopes that everyone will maintain amicable behaviour.

From India to Finland to NY: Support for Chimony Grows

Protests sparked in Finland's Helsinki and New York over the arrest of Das in Bangladesh earlier this week.

A group of Indians in Helsinki gathered together in support of the Hindu religious leader with placards reading 'Hindu Lives Matter.'

This comes as atrocities continue against minorities especially the Hindus in Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus-led government.

Earlier, Bangladeshi Hindus staged protests across parts of the country after Chinmoy Das was denied bail and was sent to jail on charges of sedition by a Chittagong court Tuesday. The court issued the order amid protests by a large crowd of his followers outside the premises, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

‘We Want United Bangladesh’: Arrested ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das Prabhu

Addressing his followers outside the Chittagong court, the ISKCON priest, Das urged his supporters to stay united and remain peaceful, avoid disrupting public order, PTI reported.

"We are not against the state and the government. We, the Sanatanis, are a part of the state. We will not do anything to destabilise the state and destroy peaceful coexistence. We will hold a peaceful protest by controlling our emotions and turning them into strength," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper. 

Updated 14:41 IST, November 28th 2024

Bangladesh

