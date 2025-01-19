Search icon
  • Big Blow to Netanyahu Amid Ceasefire Deal Delay! Ally Ben-Gvir Resigns from Govt

Published 14:42 IST, January 19th 2025

Big Blow to Netanyahu Amid Ceasefire Deal Delay! Ally Ben-Gvir Resigns from Govt

In a major blow to the Israeli PM Netanyahu, his far-right ally Ben-Gvir has resigned from the government.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu | Image: ANI

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Jan 19 (AP) The party of Israel's hard-line National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says its Cabinet ministers submitted their resignations from the government on Sunday in opposition to the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The departure of the Jewish Power party from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government does not bring down the coalition or affect the ceasefire. But Ben-Gvir's departure destabilises the coalition. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 14:42 IST, January 19th 2025

