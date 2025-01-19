Published 14:42 IST, January 19th 2025
Big Blow to Netanyahu Amid Ceasefire Deal Delay! Ally Ben-Gvir Resigns from Govt
In a major blow to the Israeli PM Netanyahu, his far-right ally Ben-Gvir has resigned from the government.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), Jan 19 (AP) The party of Israel's hard-line National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says its Cabinet ministers submitted their resignations from the government on Sunday in opposition to the Gaza ceasefire deal.
The departure of the Jewish Power party from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government does not bring down the coalition or affect the ceasefire. But Ben-Gvir's departure destabilises the coalition.
