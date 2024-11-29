Chinmoy Prabhu's Two Aides Arrested in Bangladesh While Delivering Food to Him in Jail

Dhaka: Two aides of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das have been arrested by Bangladesh officials while they were delivering food to him in the jail. This comes as the atrocities against minorities especially Hindus continue in the South Asian country under Muhammad Yunus.

Earlier, the Bangladesh government allowed food for Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu Das after massive and continuous protests by members of the ISKCON and Hindu community.

A permit has been secured for providing food prepared by a ‘vaishnav’ chef cook for Chinmoy Krishna Das. In addition to this, new utensils have been purchased for the ISKCON priest.

As per reports, Chinmoy Prabhu received his prasadam (food) at 3 pm and has been kept in a special cell under tight security.

ISCKON to Continue Supporting Chinmoy Prabhu

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) clarified its position on Thursday evening, stating that it will continue to support Hindu religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, even though he does not officially represent the organization in Bangladesh.

In a post on X, ISKCON, Inc. stated, "ISKCON has not, and does not distance itself from supporting Chinmoy Krishna Das's rights and freedom for peacefully calling for protecting Hindus and their places of worship."

It further said, "We also support, along with all other sanatani groups, protection and safety of Hindus, and re-establishing an atmosphere of peaceful coexistence with minorities in Bangladesh. Many of our press statements and interviews have made this fully clear. We have only clarified, something that was already said by us in the past many months, regarding him not officially representing ISKCON in Bangladesh."