BREAKING: Donald Trump Takes Oath as 47th President of The US

Washington: Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking his return to the Oval Office after a remarkable and controversial political journey. The oath was administered by Chief Justice John Roberts during a ceremony at the United States Capitol, attended by political leaders, dignitaries, and thousands of supporters. This event boosted Trump’s place in American history as a two-time president.

Trump had secured a decisive victory in the November election, defeating his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in what had been expected to be a tight race. His return to the presidency is a historic milestone, making him only the second U.S. president to reclaim the office after a non-consecutive term.



Audience welcomes former presidents

The former presidents in attendance — Obama, Bush and Clinton — drew applause from the audience.

Two former first ladies were there, too, but Michelle Obama skipped the inauguration.

She wasn’t with the former U.S. leaders and their spouses at former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral earlier this month either.

No explanation has been given for her absences.

The former first and second ladies that didn't attend

While former Vice President Mike Pence is in attendance at Trump’s inauguration, his wife, former second lady Karen, is not.

Karen Pence snubbed the Trumps earlier this month at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, where she ignored Melania Trump’s efforts to shake her hand.

Michelle Obama also chose not to attend.

CEOs had better seats than Trump’s Cabinet members

The CEOs of Meta, X, and Amazon sat in front of the president-elect’s entire Cabinet — a nod to the importance Trump has given the heads of some of the most powerful companies and social media platforms over his agency heads.

Some of the nation’s most powerful tech titans at the Capitol

Vocal Trump ally Elon Musk, the owner of Telsa and the social platform X, was seen along with Google’s Sundar Pichai and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook were also in the audience.

The capacity shrunk significantly when the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold temperatures.

Musk has also been tapped by Trump to help lead an outside government group called the Department of Government Efficiency to slash bureaucracy.

All 9 Supreme Court justices are at the Capitol

The entire court entered, led by Roberts. Retired Justice Stephen Breyer also is there.

Italian, Argentine leaders are in the Rotunda

Argentine President Javier Milei and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni are in the Rotunda. Trump broke with precedent by inviting foreign leaders to attend his inauguration.

Pence and the Clintons get booed in arena

The crowd in the arena is not discriminate with their cheers — anything from a man holding a “ Joe Biden You’re Fired” sign to a shot of Rudy Giuliani has inspired enthusiastic applause — but a rare boo erupted from the crowd at the sigh of Mike Pence walking into the rotunda.