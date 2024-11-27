FBI Reports Several Trump’s Cabinet Nominees Targeted With ‘Violent’ Threats

New Delhi, India: Several of President-elect Donald Trump ’s Cabinet nominees were the targets of violent threats in recent days, according to Trump’s transition team. The threats, which occurred on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, included bomb threats and swatting incidents, a spokesperson for the transition team, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed in a statement.

Swatting, a dangerous tactic where false reports of crimes are made to authorities, sends law enforcement to locations where no actual emergency exists.

Leavitt emphasized that law enforcement and other authorities responded quickly to ensure the safety of those targeted, and President Trump, along with his transition team, expressed their gratitude for the rapid response.