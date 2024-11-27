Published 23:51 IST, November 27th 2024
FBI Reports Several Trump’s Cabinet Nominees Targeted With ‘Violent’ Threats
FBI says it is investigating 'numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents' targeting Trump administration nominees, reports AP.
New Delhi, India: Several of President-elect Donald Trump ’s Cabinet nominees were the targets of violent threats in recent days, according to Trump’s transition team. The threats, which occurred on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, included bomb threats and swatting incidents, a spokesperson for the transition team, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed in a statement.
Swatting, a dangerous tactic where false reports of crimes are made to authorities, sends law enforcement to locations where no actual emergency exists.
Leavitt emphasized that law enforcement and other authorities responded quickly to ensure the safety of those targeted, and President Trump, along with his transition team, expressed their gratitude for the rapid response.
In a statement to USA TODAY, an FBI official confirmed that the bureau is actively investigating the incidents. “We are aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners,” the official said. “We take all potential threats seriously and encourage the public to report anything suspicious to law enforcement.”
