BREAKING: IMDb Founder Col Needham Steps Down As CEO, Nikki Santoro Takes Over

Founder of IMDb Col Needham has stepped down as the CEO after a remarkable tenure. Following his announcement of quitting IMDb, Nikki Santoro, the current Chief Operating Officer (COO), has taken over as the new CEO. With this latest development, Nikki has become the first woman to hold the position in the company's 35-year history.

Notably, Nikki Santoro, who has been COO of the UK and US-based entertainment database company since 2021, has deep knowledge and experience in her new role. Before joining IMDb in 2016, she worked at prominent companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and The Weather Channel. Nikki will be based in IMDb's Seattle office.

Meanwhile, Col Needham, who founded IMDb in 1990, will stay on as Executive Chair, providing strategic guidance and consultancy services. He will continue to be based in IMDb's Bristol office in the United Kingdom.