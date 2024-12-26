Search icon
Published 20:32 IST, December 26th 2024

Israel Strikes Sana'a Interntional Airport In Yemen

Israel’s retaliation comes after a week of continued missile launches by the Houthis against Israel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Israel Strikes Sana'a Interntional Airport In Yemen | Image: X

New Delhi, India: The Israeli military carried out strikes on Sana’a International Airport in Yemen’s capital on Thursday, according to reports. 

The IDF also struck the Hodeidah seaport in western Yemen.

Israel’s retaliation comes after a week of continued missile launches by the Houthis against Israel, which also included a recent hypersonic ballistic strike on Tel Aviv.

The Houthis have time and again launched missiles targetting Israel since the beginning of the war in Gaza, in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel Preparing For Major Military Strike In Yemen: Reports

Israel is reportedly gearing up for a “major" military strike inside Yemen to target Houthis, in response to the ongoing missile and drone attacks, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Thursday. 

The reports emerged shortly before the information of an Israeli military strike on Sana’a airport came to the fore.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli government, in collaboration with the United States, may be weighing the option of escalating military actions following the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in January 2025.

A source informed the newspaper that discussions with American officials have included “the possibility of launching a significant operation on Yemeni soil," emphasising “the strong coordination between the two sides, with Washington recognising the need to intensify these attacks."

 

Updated 20:48 IST, December 26th 2024

