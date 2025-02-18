BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Pennsylvania Aerospace Manufacturer Facility, Shelter-in-place Ordered

Pennsylvania: Local residents were ordered to shelter-in-place on Tuesday after a massive fire broke out at an aerospace manufacturer’s facility in a town north of Philadelphia, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to Abington Township police, the fire broke out at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown around 9:30 pm and witnesses said there was an explosion and flames could be seen inside the warehouse.

The building was evacuated, and all employees were accounted for, they said.

(Dousing operations underway at aerospace manufacturer facility/Source-AP)

Schools Closed in Abington

All private and parochial schools were closed on Tuesday in Abington and Jenkintown districts.

The officials said that the shelter-in-place order was in effect until the incident was under control because smoke and particulates from the fire were filtering across the area.

An advisory has been issued for all businesses to remain closed for units established within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius.