  • News /
  • World News /
  • BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Pennsylvania Aerospace Manufacturer Facility, Shelter-in-place Ordered

Updated 21:23 IST, February 18th 2025

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Pennsylvania Aerospace Manufacturer Facility, Shelter-in-place Ordered

Local residents were ordered to shelter-in-place after a massive fire broke out at an aerospace manufacturer’s facility in a town north of Philadelphia.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Massive fire breaks out at Pennsylvania aerospace manufacturer facility | Image: AP

Pennsylvania: Local residents were ordered to shelter-in-place on Tuesday after a massive fire broke out at an aerospace manufacturer’s facility in a town north of Philadelphia, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident. 

According to Abington Township police, the fire broke out at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown around 9:30 pm and witnesses said there was an explosion and flames could be seen inside the warehouse. 

The building was evacuated, and all employees were accounted for, they said. 

Firefighters battle a blaze at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown, Pa., Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(Dousing operations underway at aerospace manufacturer facility/Source-AP) 

Schools Closed in Abington 

All private and parochial schools were closed on Tuesday in Abington and Jenkintown districts.  

The officials said that the shelter-in-place order was in effect until the incident was under control because smoke and particulates from the fire were filtering across the area. 

An advisory has been issued for all businesses to remain closed for units established within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority warned that service was suspended on three regional rail lines to start the day due to the fire, noting that it could cause delays in other parts of the system.
 

Published 21:20 IST, February 18th 2025

