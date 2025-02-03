Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 15:37 IST, February 3rd 2025

BREAKING: One Dead After Gunfire at UN Office in Kabul

The incident involved Taliban guards, and an investigation is currently underway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The incident involved Taliban guards, and an investigation is currently underway. | Image: AP

Kabul: A person has been killed and another left injured after a shooting at a United Nations compound in Kabul, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement on Monday.

The incident involved Taliban guards, and an investigation is currently underway, the statement added.

 

 

 

 

Updated 15:41 IST, February 3rd 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: